Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.
