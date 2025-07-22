Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WEX by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.