Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ARM by 15.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 4.19. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

