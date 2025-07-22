Cerity Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $74.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.