Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,273,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

