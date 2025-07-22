Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 43.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $409,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520,550 shares in the company, valued at $47,927,736. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $254,340.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,912 shares of company stock worth $3,751,601 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

