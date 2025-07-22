Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 737.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE INGR opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

View Our Latest Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.