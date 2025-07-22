Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13,496.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

