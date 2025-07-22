Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $58.02.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

