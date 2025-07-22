Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $73,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,831,000 after purchasing an additional 536,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 888,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 265,056 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 187,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Price Performance
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.58%.
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
Featured Articles
