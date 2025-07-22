Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $73,178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,016,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,831,000 after purchasing an additional 536,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 888,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 265,056 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 187,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.68. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.58%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.