Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,033,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,409,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.