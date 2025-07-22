Cerity Partners LLC Sells 38,983 Shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,983 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Universal worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 995,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in Universal by 227.0% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Universal by 7,668.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Universal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.77%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

