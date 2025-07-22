Cerity Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

