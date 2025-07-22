Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BOX by 420.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 8,676.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 126,152 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,450,200.50. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $409,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,927,736. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,912 shares of company stock worth $3,751,601. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

