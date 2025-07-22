Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $166.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day moving average is $162.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

