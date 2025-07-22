Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 12,103,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 2,361,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Chanson International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

