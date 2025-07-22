Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 431.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cognex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Cognex Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

