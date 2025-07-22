Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,524,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 183,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 172,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Stock Performance

NYSE ELP opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $856.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

