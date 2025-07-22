Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.50. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 196,653 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.12 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,339,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 705,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 494,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

