Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Concentrix by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 582.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

