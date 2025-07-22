Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff Sells 615 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $45,319.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,801,955.30. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORT. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 64,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

