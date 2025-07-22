Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 3,877 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,877 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $284,881.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $739,649.68. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 18th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $390,200.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.