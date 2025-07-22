Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1,722.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Core Scientific Stock Down 0.6%

CORZ stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CORZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,395,646.71. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

