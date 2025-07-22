Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

