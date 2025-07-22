CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of CureVac by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CVAC opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.53. CureVac N.V. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

CureVac ( NASDAQ:CVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). CureVac had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CureVac N.V. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVAC. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CureVac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of CureVac to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

