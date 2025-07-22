Cwm LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,976.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $63.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

