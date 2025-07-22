Cwm LLC Acquires 12,694 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 495.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $90.53.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.