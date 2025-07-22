Cwm LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $968.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,257.00. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $736.75 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

