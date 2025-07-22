Cwm LLC Acquires 15,987 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 278,494 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 247,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 82,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.