Cwm LLC Acquires 2,246 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

