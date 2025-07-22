Cwm LLC Acquires 6,217 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,165 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after acquiring an additional 876,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,165,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,037,000 after buying an additional 1,513,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Mizuho began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

