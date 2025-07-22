Cwm LLC Acquires 902 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.15.

LPL Financial Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $379.59 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $396.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

