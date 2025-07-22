Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 35.7% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 182,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.2%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

