Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 4,884.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P 500 worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

