Cwm LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,686,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,622 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

