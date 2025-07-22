Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.40% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.33. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 21.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

