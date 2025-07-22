Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Penumbra by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.07.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $228.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 215.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.38.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,791.45. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $3,896,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,767,800. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,185 shares of company stock valued at $31,073,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

