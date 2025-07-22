Cwm LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 225.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

