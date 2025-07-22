Cwm LLC Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,426,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

