Cwm LLC Grows Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock worth $9,143,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

