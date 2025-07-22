Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE POR opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.