Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 319.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after buying an additional 625,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 84,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $62,387,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,972,526.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,276,809 shares of company stock worth $31,561,623 in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

