Cwm LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 303,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xylem by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Xylem by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,750,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

