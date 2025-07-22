Cwm LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 363,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in State Street by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 38.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

