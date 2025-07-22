Cwm LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Hess by 18.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $200,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hess by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Hess Trading Up 7.6%

Hess stock opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hess Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

