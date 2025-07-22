Cwm LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

SMCI opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

