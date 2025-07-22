Cwm LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 9,697.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 456,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 451,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,556,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. MGE Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.76 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.42 million. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

