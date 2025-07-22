Cwm LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

