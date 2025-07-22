Cwm LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

IRT stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

