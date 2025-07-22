Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.11.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of WTW stock opened at $302.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $262.62 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

